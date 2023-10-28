MAI Capital Management Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

