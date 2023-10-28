MAI Capital Management Buys 3,158 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 129.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.23. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

