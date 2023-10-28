MAI Capital Management Has $540,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,937,751,000,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

