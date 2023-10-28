MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) by 201.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,534 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in INmune Bio by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 9,532.26% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression.

