Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $39.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.78.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mplx Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 71,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Mplx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 380,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. Mplx has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.28%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

