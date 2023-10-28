MAI Capital Management Sells 455 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $47.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.