MAI Capital Management Sells 23,694 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,694 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,485,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 2.7 %

BIIB stock opened at $234.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.46 and a 200 day moving average of $279.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.21.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

