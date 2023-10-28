Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 4.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,386,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $313,231.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 376,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,978,128.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,386,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,250 shares of company stock worth $19,249,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:U opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.42. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

