Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 186.05%.

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

