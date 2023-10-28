Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $83.39 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

