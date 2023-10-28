MAI Capital Management Sells 2,711 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

