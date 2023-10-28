MAI Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 370.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Yum China’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.