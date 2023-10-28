Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 600 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 30.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 66,814 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $3,052,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,547,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.