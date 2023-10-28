Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,600 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.