Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,062,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cognex

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.