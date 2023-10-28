Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $178.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $251.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

