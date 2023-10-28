MAI Capital Management Sells 94 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after acquiring an additional 425,324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $368.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.78. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.62 and a 52-week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

