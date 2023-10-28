Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,213 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,159,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AER. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

AerCap Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.