Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires Shares of 35,266 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after buying an additional 1,168,323 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 990.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,084,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,180,000 after buying an additional 984,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,758,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,071,000 after buying an additional 911,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,294,000 after buying an additional 758,888 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $57.92 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.