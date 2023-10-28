Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 56,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,618,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 362,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 53.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

