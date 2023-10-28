Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,757,327 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $67.08 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.