Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 2,500 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in BILL by 15.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BILL in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 2,083.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $89.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.94. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

