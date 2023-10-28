Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 76,200 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $53,678,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 492,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 167,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.26.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

