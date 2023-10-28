Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09), reports. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion.

NYSE NSC opened at $184.53 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. American National Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

