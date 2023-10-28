Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Announces Earnings Results

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after acquiring an additional 189,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,395,000 after acquiring an additional 146,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

