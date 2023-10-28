Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.52-$3.52 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.52 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.14 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.25. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.