EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.25-12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.98. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.38 billion.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EME opened at $205.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $135.55 and a 12 month high of $227.49. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.41.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.