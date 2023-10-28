American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.72-9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.82.

American Tower Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $172.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.71 and a 200-day moving average of $184.85. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

