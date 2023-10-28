PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $82.92.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $550,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,314,041.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,038,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,164.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $550,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,314,041.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,962. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 173.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

