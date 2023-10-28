New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New York Community Bancorp

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.