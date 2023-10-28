Kinder Morgan, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 95.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.1%.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 156.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 134,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,512,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,588,000 after purchasing an additional 637,381 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 55.2% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

