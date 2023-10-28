Alcoa Co. (AA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 17th

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Alcoa has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alcoa to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.61.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Alcoa by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $28.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AA

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.