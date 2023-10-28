Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rithm Capital by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 251,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68,565 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Rithm Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

