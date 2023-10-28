O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $924.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $928.23. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $568,266,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

