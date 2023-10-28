Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blackboxstocks Trading Down 4.0 %

BLBX stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Blackboxstocks has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 149.01% and a negative return on equity of 156.91%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackboxstocks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackboxstocks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Blackboxstocks by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.