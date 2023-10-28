Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Blackboxstocks Trading Down 4.0 %
BLBX stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Blackboxstocks has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 149.01% and a negative return on equity of 156.91%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
