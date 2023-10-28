Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $66-69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.87 million.

Simulations Plus Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SLP stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.82 million, a P/E ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 131,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,452 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Simulations Plus by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

