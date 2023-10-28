General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.65-$12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of GD opened at $238.38 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.53.
In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
