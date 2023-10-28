General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.65-$12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $238.38 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.53.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

