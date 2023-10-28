Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Expands By 71.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BPYPP opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

