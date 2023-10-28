IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.11. IDEX has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

