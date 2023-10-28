Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

