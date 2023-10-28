Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Declares Dividend Increase – $4.78 Per Share

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 4.7833 per share on Thursday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $3.35.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Price Performance
FOVSY opened at $157.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.06. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $158.10.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.