CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on November 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
CareCloud Price Performance
CCLDO opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
About CareCloud
