CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on November 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

CareCloud Price Performance

CCLDO opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.