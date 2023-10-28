Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Declares $1.73 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 1.725 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

CTC stock opened at C$270.00 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$243.18 and a 52-week high of C$336.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$279.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$293.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$923.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.31 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Tire will post 16.3934426 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.