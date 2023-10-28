Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 10th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

TSE AI opened at C$10.18 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$10.00 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$445.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.56.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 84.08%. The company had revenue of C$23.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.2250301 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Fundamental Research set a C$13.97 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

