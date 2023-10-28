Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Grows By 73.2%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the September 30th total of 213,400 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.36. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Avenue Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Biotech, Inc. acquired 418,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $301,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,390 shares in the company, valued at $743,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Fortress Biotech, Inc. acquired 418,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $301,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,390 shares in the company, valued at $743,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 348,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $251,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 354,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,108.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

