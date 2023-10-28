Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Grows By 73.2%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the September 30th total of 213,400 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.36. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Biotech, Inc. acquired 418,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $301,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,390 shares in the company, valued at $743,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fortress Biotech, Inc. acquired 418,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $301,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,390 shares in the company, valued at $743,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 348,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $251,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 354,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,108.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

