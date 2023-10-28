Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Expands By 112.6%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,200 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the September 30th total of 349,600 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

AYTU opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.73 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 17.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99,859 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 780,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

See Also

