AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

ASTSW stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 1,511,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 231,232 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.