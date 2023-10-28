Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avinger in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

AVGR opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.64. Avinger has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($8.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.35) by ($1.50). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

