Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Decreases By 29.1%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 17,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTX opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

About Avalo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,334 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

