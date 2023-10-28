Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Down 26.2% in October

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 4.5 %

Arqit Quantum stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arqit Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

